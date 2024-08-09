The excellent Metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown blew us away back when it launched i9n January, and Ubisoft has been providing fans with free updates since its release. But now, Sargon will be embarking on a new story chapter when the first piece of DLC lands on 17th September 2024.

Titled Mask of Darkness, the DLC was teased back at Ubisoft Forward in June. And while we don't know too much about the DLC, we do know that we'll be exploring a whole new interconnected world with "exclusive biomes" on Mount Qaf. Look, more exploration and combat in a new world is enough for us.

The announcement came alongside the launch of The Lost Crown's Steam release, which finally arrived yesterday, 8th August. We're sure Ubisoft will give us a little more info on Mask of Darkness in the coming weeks, but for now, we've only got that teaser trailer from the reveal.

While this DLC will be paid content, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's free updates have all been worth checking out. These include Warrior's Path, Boss Attack, and the Divine Trials.

Will you be grabbing Mask of Darkness for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown this September? Air dash down to the comments.