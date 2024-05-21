Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has officially rolled out its second major title update, called 'Boss Attack'.

This is an entirely free update that allows players to take on new challenges including "Boss Revenge" where you an replay any previously defeated boss on any difficulty.

Then there's the "Boss Rush" mode, where you can battle all the game's bosses in succession to face the "ultimate challenge". This mode will also allow you to unlock two new appearances for Sargon.

As an added bonus, you'll also get a new fast travel option around Mount Qaf.