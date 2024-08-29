Following an announcement Nintendo would stop 3DS repairs in Japan, the company's support service has now revealed it's run out of parts necessary to repair the New Nintendo 3DS in this location.

According to a rough translation, this means it's no longer accepting repairs for this particular unit as of 28th August 2024. On the plus side, repairs for the 2DS and 3DS XL are still available until Nintendo's stock runs dry. It's also worth noting the repair services for 3DS systems in other regions already ended.

Nintendo: "As we have run out of parts necessary for repairs, we have stopped accepting repairs for the New Nintendo 3DS system [KTR-001] as of August 28, 2024."

This announcement follows the shutdown of the online play for the 3DS earlier this year in April. In July, Nintendo also announced it had run out of replacement parts for the Wii U in Japan and would be ending the repair service for this system.