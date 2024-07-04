Last year in May, Nintendo's Japanese support service revealed it would be ending repairs for the Wii U when its current parts inventory ran out. Now, in an update just over a year later on its website, it's announced the service for this system (originally released in 2012) has officially ended.

Here's a rough translation, explaining how it's run out of the replacement parts necessary to repair consoles - with the company now no longer accepting repairs this week as of 3rd July 2024. This includes Wii U peripherals. You can see on Nintendo's official website the many other systems it's no longer accepting repairs for, which covers its past-generation products.

Nintendo: "We have run out of parts necessary for repairs, so as of July 3, 2024, we will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals."

Nintendo called time on its Wii U repair service in North America and elsewhere years ago, so nothing has changed locally. This follows the Japanese video game giant also shutting down the online servers for the Wii U (as well as the 3DS) earlier this year, marking the end of both of these generations.

According to Nintendo's official data, the Wii U sold just over 13 million units and surpassed 100 million software sales.