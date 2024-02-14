The 3DS has had a good run over the years, but it's at the end of its life now that Nintendo has concluded eShop sales and announced the shutdown of online play.

Ahead of the shutdown of online play in April, Nintendo's customer support service has also revealed repairs for the system will be ending in Japan. Even though this service hasn't been available for some time in other parts of the world, Japanese fans with certain model 3DS were still able to access this service.

There is no specific date attached to this latest announcement. Instead, it will be when Nintendo's own inventory of spare parts runs out. The models this will impact include the Nintendo 2DS, New Nintendo 3DS, and New Nintendo 3DS LL (XL).

Nintendo: "Regarding the "Nintendo 2DS console," "New Nintendo 3DS console," and "New Nintendo 3DS LL console," the retention period for repair parts stipulated in the repair service regulations for each product has expired, so the parts inventory we currently have will be reduced. We will end the repair service as soon as the product runs out. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. If you are considering repair, please apply as soon as possible."





Once Nintendo has run out of parts, 3DS enthusiasts will have to rely on third-party support or DIY fixes.

