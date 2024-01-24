Now that we're in the new year, Nintendo has shared an update about the closure of online play and other functionality for the 3DS and Wii U, confirming these services will end on 8th April 2024.

As part of this, it's shared a special message thanking customers for their continued support and also posting an update about how users can merge their existing eShop funds with their Nintendo Account so it can be used on the Switch.





Nintendo originally made this announcement in October last year, but didn't confirm a date at the time. It's worth noting the exact dates and times of this shutdown will depend on your region.

In the previous update, it was noted how Pokémon Bank for the 3DS would still be available even after the other online services end, although this could also end "at some point in the future". As for online services for software from "other" publishers, there will also be "some exceptions".

This news follows on from the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March last year. Users are still able to download their existing game library, but can no longer purchase games.