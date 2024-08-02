In addition to its usual financial shenanigans, Nintendo has announced that its plan to merge its European subsidiaries under one banner is now complete.

The merger - the details of which were originally divulged back in November 2022 - saw the likes of Nintendo France, Nintendo Benelux, and Nintendo Ibérica effectively cease to exist as separate identities, instead continuing to operate under the larger Nintendo of Europe label.

To coincide with this, the name 'Nintendo of Europe AG' has now been changed to 'Nintendo of Europe SE'.

Here's exactly what Nintendo said on the matter:

"Nintendo Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the procedures for the absorption-type merger as stated in “Notice Concerning Decision on the Intra-group Reorganization Plan” announced on November 8, 2022, have been completed and the schedule has been confirmed. With this completion, our subsidiary Nintendo of Europe AG (currently Nintendo of Europe SE), hereinafter “NOE”, became the surviving company, and Nintendo Ibérica, S.A. (hereinafter “NIB”), which was our sub-subsidiary, became the disappearing company."

As we mentioned in the original announcement post, the merger would likely have no immediate material impact on customer experience, but Nintendo stated that the changes would allow for "improvement in business efficiency and acceleration in decision making".

Elsewhere, Nintendo has provided updated figures on Switch hardware sales alongside its usual list of top ten best-selling Switch games. All in all, it's been an expectedly dry quarter for the company, but big things are on the horizon.