Nintendo has released its Q1 financial report for FY2024 and, as usual, has published its timetable for 2024/25 releases for its upcoming first-party Switch line-up.
There are no surprises here if you've been keeping up with release date news, but following the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, this is the first one of these on which Metroid Prime 4 has shaken its dreaded TBA label in the last seven years — and it's still scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025.
Elsewhere, Zelda, Mario Party, and the next Mario & Luigi game are fleshing out the rest of 2024 quite nicely, with Donkey Kong and Pokémon coming next year.
Let's take a look at the full first-party lineup as it stands right now:
- Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club - 29th August 2024
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September 2024
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October 2024
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 7th November 2024
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 16th January 2025
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025
Not too bad for a system in its eighth year with a "successor" waiting in the wings for a reveal sometime before the end of this fiscal year (according to Nintendo itself).
The list above is all we know of right now, but there's every chance Nintendo will have more surprises lined up before the holiday season. We'll have to keep 'em peeled for more announcements in future Directs.
What are you looking forward to most from the list above? Let us know in the poll below, and tell us if you think it needs bolstering with another game or two in the comments below that.
Handy list. I Look forward to a bunch of these. Emio will be fun.
Pretty strong list in fairness although the only ones I'll actually buy is Donkey Kong and possibly Mario Party.
The rest (whilst admittedly are solid games) just aren't my thing
Hey Nintendolife, these polls should allow for more than 2 choices to be accurate.
I have to admit, I'm looking forward to nearly all of them, with the exception of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. And I'm not buying Pokémon Legends: Z-A until I've read reviews that it's a decent game.
But I'm most hyped for Metroid Prime 4 and Mario & Luigi: Brothership!
Not necessarily.
My choice are Mario & Luigi Brothership and Super Mario Party Jamboree.
The only games from those lists that I'm not getting are Mario Party and Pokemon.
@Yousef- @Twilite9 @dartmonkey I think it would be great if they allowed you to pick 1st, 2nd and 3rd and then the bar graph was coloured coded so you could see how many (or %) people picked each title 1st, 2nd and 3rd in a stacked bar graph...
why is nobody excited for emio? the music in the girl who stands behind was awesome.
Pretty sure, I‘ll be buying Donkey Kong, this is the first time that you can play the game on a home console and not being forced to use motion controls.
That's a pretty solid lineup for the final year(s) of the Switch life cycle.
I'm interested in pretty much all of them, but for sure I'll get Metroid (my main) and Zelda. The rest of them, it depends on how they turn out to be.
Donkey Kong for me personally; I also loved the franchise - it's my favourite ever - and while I don't like the fact we've only been getting remakes.. at least the franchise isn't complete dead, unlike F-Zero or Starfox
Mario & Luigi is my most hyped game by far, followed by Mario Party. Super Mario Party was underwhelming for me, but Jamboree already looks like another solid Mario Party after Superstars was. But Mario & Luigi is the first home console game in the series and made a very good first impression, too. Not to mention that it's been a long time since a new Mario & Luigi.
At the moment hyped for Emio, Donkey Kong, and Mario Party, undecided on Zelda, passing on Mario & Luigi and Metroid.
@MarioBrickLayer We can tweak the max limit and various other settings. For seven options, two picks felt sufficient to get a decent spectrum of results.
On desktop, you can float the mouse cursor over the bars and see the exact results (Echoes of Wisdom has 33.8% with 127 votes atm, for example), but it would be nice to surface that on mobile too. I'll look into it.
