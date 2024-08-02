Nintendo has released its Q1 financial report for FY2024 and, as usual, has published its timetable for 2024/25 releases for its upcoming first-party Switch line-up.

There are no surprises here if you've been keeping up with release date news, but following the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, this is the first one of these on which Metroid Prime 4 has shaken its dreaded TBA label in the last seven years — and it's still scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025.

Elsewhere, Zelda, Mario Party, and the next Mario & Luigi game are fleshing out the rest of 2024 quite nicely, with Donkey Kong and Pokémon coming next year.

Let's take a look at the full first-party lineup as it stands right now:

Not too bad for a system in its eighth year with a "successor" waiting in the wings for a reveal sometime before the end of this fiscal year (according to Nintendo itself).

The list above is all we know of right now, but there's every chance Nintendo will have more surprises lined up before the holiday season. We'll have to keep 'em peeled for more announcements in future Directs.

What are you looking forward to most from the list above? Let us know in the poll below, and tell us if you think it needs bolstering with another game or two in the comments below that.