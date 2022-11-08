As part of its latest financial report, Nintendo has announced that it will be merging its European subsidiary companies, including Nintendo France S.A.R.L, Nintendo Benelux B.V, and Nintendo Ibérica, S.A, into one organisation under the title Nintendo of Europe SE.
Currently, these subsidiaries, in addition to the existing Nintendo of Europe located in Frankfurt, Germany, operate their business tailored to each country. Nintendo states that the merger will allow for an improvement in business efficiency and acceleration in decision making.
NOE will remain the existing company, while the subsidiaries in France, Benelux, and Ibérica will effectively cease to exist as singular entities. The company also states that the business of the three merged companies will continue at each of the newly established branches.
To help make things super-duper clear, Nintendo has provided a handy chart that demonstrates a before and after look at Europe's organisation:
Here's a look at the timeline for the merger over the coming months:
July 2023 - Merger of Nintendo France and Nintendo Benelux into Nintendo of Europe
January 2024 - NOE's trade name to be changed to Nintendo of Europe AG
August 2024 - Merger of Nintendo Ibérica into Nintendo of Europe AG
August 2024 - Nintendo of Europe AG’s trade name to be changed to Nintendo of Europe SE
It's unlikely this move will result in much of a material impact to customers, at least not immediately, but it certainly makes sense from a business perspective. Still, it's all a bit of a way off and, according to the timeline above, won't completely finalise until August 2024.
What do you make of this move from Nintendo? Do you think the merger will improve business practices come August 2024? Let us know your thoughts on the matter!
[source nintendo.co.jp]
As a European I welcome these changes if it means we will get more (physical) European releases, of the same as the US at least.
And maybe a good My Nintendo store, Theme Park in Europe, or larger centrally held events, maybe?
Edit: and, as others have pointed out, I hope everybody will get to keep their jobs!
I guess they won't fire people as happens sometimes in those kind of mergers...
Can it improve the distribution of collector's editions?
Do they mention anywhere how this will impact the employees of these regions? There’s bound to be some duplication of roles at the middle-management level at least, surely?
Hopefully it will help the nintendo store in the uk because it needs it.
@Friendly It seems like it would certainly make establishing European stores and theme parks easier if all the subsidiaries are one and the same. I hope that's their plan at least!
I hope this restructuring means good news and no lay-offs. It makes a lot of sense to bring all these decentralized units under a single banner.
Really hope this means we'll be getting a decent store in the Netherlands. The online webshop is horrible compared to the UK one.
Hopefully getting ready for the Musk takeover - I would imagine Tingle, Isaac from Golden Sun & Captain Falcon will be sacked as they haven't contributed much in recent years.
@belmont - improvement in business efficiency = redundancies (usually).
If each subsidiary currently has its own HR and Finance section, they probably won't need all those people doing duplicate jobs in the new structure.
Hopefully this would improve their stores, including decoupling of currencies and languages from the region.
@Rambler Yes, I was trying to be semi-sarcastic. TBH if I worked there in HR, for example, as you too mentioned, I would be afraid of losing my job.
@belmont lol - I thought your wording looked bit off but decided you were being in the level
Obvious when looking back...
@dew12333 This doesn’t seem to be affecting Nintendo U.K. They aren’t apparently being merged.
@dew12333 @FragRed
Nintendo UK is a very interesting situation, but I would imagine that because of its separation from the EU. However, I'm not sure if this is entirely true or not, but Nintendo UK might be responsible for the English side of Nintendo of Europe.
It doesn't look like the Nintendo of America vs Nintendo of Canada split, where Nintendo of Canada acts more or less as a tiny marketing firm that acts separately from its US counterpart.
