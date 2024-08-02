Nintendo has published its latest financial data for Q1 of FY2025, and as part of that, we've got an updated look at the top ten best-selling games list for the Switch.

The order stays the same with some minimal additions to the total sales figures, but there may be a shift in the coming months. Take a look at Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for instance: it's a mere 40,000 units shy of catching up with Super Mario Party. Although its momentum seems to be pretty slow at the moment, we can easily see it snatching eighth place pretty soon.

Similarly, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is currently enjoying a slightly higher momentum of sales than its older sibling, Pokémon Sword and Shield. With more than one million units still separating the two, it's up in the air as to whether we'll see a change of position here, but it's certainly not impossible.

Here's the breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).

Elsewhere, Switch hardware sales are predictably slowing down considerably given the lack of any major Tears of the Kingdom-style releases this quarter. It's not dire, by any means, but it's certainly an indication that we're nearing the end of the Switch's lifespan.