During the latest Partner Direct, Nintendo actually shared some surprise news related to the Switch Online service.

In case you did miss this announcement, this Winter, Nintendo will be adding the NES version of Tetris (1989/1990) to the NES library. There is no specific date, but we did get a quick glimpse of the original game in action at the end of the Tetris Forever trailer. Japan will also receive this title in a future update.

Tetris will join a growing library of NES games which already features games like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, EarthBound Beginnings and Ninja Gaiden. You can see the full list of NES games included with the Switch Online base tier in our full guide.