The famous Pokémon developer Game Freak is gearing up for a new era with titles like Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and with this in mind, it appears to be on a recruitment drive.

As highlighted by DenFamiNico Gamer (thanks, Siliconera), the developer is holding a new recruitment campaign on 30th August 2024. Some open positions don't require previous experience in the games industry, and other roles will require at least three years of relevant work experience.

Here's the full list of positions Game Freak needs to fill, which covers Pokémon models, sound for the Pokémon series, graphics, effects and more:

Planner

Planner (scenario/setting creation)

[Contract] Sound Planner (Pokemon series development)

Character Model

Effects

Background Model

Cutscenes

Section Director

Lighting Artist

Human Motion

Pokemon Models

2D Art Designer

2D Art Designer: Background

[Contract] 2D Artwork Designer (Pokemon series development)

Project Manager

[Contract] Assistant Project Manager

Game Programmer

Game Programmer: Communication System

[Contract] Game Programmer: Characters (New IP)

[Contract] Game Programmer: Events (New IP)

[Contract] UI Programmer (New IP)

[Contract] Communication Game Programmer (Pokemon series development)

[Contract] Unity Engineer (Assigned to R&D Department)

[Contract] Animation Programmer (Assigned to R&D Department)

[Contract] Infrastructure Engineer (Server)

[Contract] Information Systems: Windows Infrastructure Engineer

R&D Programmer: Communication Systems

R&D Programmer: Animation

R&D Programmer: Machine Learning Engineer

R&D Programmer: Graphics

R&D Programmer: Systems

R&D Programmer: Battle Systems

R&D Programmer: Libraries

Technical Artist: Procedural

Technical Artist: Tools

HR and Recruitment

[Contract] IT Help Desk

Once again, Game Freak is currently hard at work on its new Pokémon Legends: Z-A game, releasing on Switch in 2025. This title is described as an "ambitious new entry" in the game series and is set entirely within Luminose City (the central "big" city featured in Pokémon X & Y).

Game Freak also recently released the new free-to-play mobile game Pand Land. It follows the developer announcing it was partnering with Private Division on a new action-adventure game codenamed Project Bloom.