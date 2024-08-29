The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!



Switch eShop - Highlights

Castlevania Dominus Collection (Konami, 27th Aug, $24.99) - Three fan-favorite Castlevania titles, originally released on the Nintendo DS system, return in one collection. Get ready to slash through monsters, crawl through dark corridors, and fight evil throughout the centuries in three classic platforming adventures. Once again battle Dracula and his terrifying minions across Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, plus two versions of Haunted Castle, the arcade game that started it all.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Nintendo, 29th Aug, $49.99) - Solve the tragic death of a student, who has been found with a smiley-faced paper bag over his head. This chilling clue recalls cold cases from the past and an urban legend about a killer with a disturbing modus operandi: Emio, a.k.a. the Smiling Man, said to grant his victims “a permanent smile.” As a member of the Utsugi Detective Agency, you will be tasked with helping police investigate the events that led to this heinous crime. You will scrutinize the clues and testimonies you gather along the way to draw potential connections and bring the killer to justice. - Read our Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club review

Goat Simulator 3 (Coffee Stain, 27th Aug, $29.99) - Take control of more goats than you ever thought possible in this playful sandbox experience. Complete quests and challenges, or just cause mayhem — it’s all up to you and your goat. Invite friends to join in via online multiplayer*** and local split screen options, too!

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 29th Aug, $59.99) - Create your ultimate Gundam and deploy it across a variety of combat missions! Defeat your enemies, acquire their parts and equip new abilities. Mix and match parts from over 250 base kits to personalize your own Gunpla with the biggest variety of mobile suits and parts of any GUNDAM BREAKER game to date. Plus, you can collect, pose and display your creations in Diorama Mode. Express your style and get ready to sortie!

Peglin (BlitWorks Publishing, 27th Aug, $19.99) - In this roguelike pachinko-inspired RPG, you’re on a quest to take revenge on some gold-stealing dragons. Aim orbs and hit pegs to deal damage in turn-based battles. Collect and upgrade a variety of different orbs as you progress, each with its own powers. The pegs themselves can have peculiar properties too, and rare passive power-ups called relics also add a range of game-changing effects.

PICO PARK II (TECOPARK, 27th Aug, $8.99) - Cooperation is key in this sequel to action-puzzle platformer PICO PARK. Two to eight players can work together via local play** or online multiplayer*** to navigate through more than 60 new levels full of ledges, cliffs and other obstacles. WORLD, ENDLESS and BATTLE modes are back with even greater challenges awaiting in the all-new DARK Mode, where your skills – and friendships – will be put to the ultimate test.

Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza, 27th Aug, $19.99) - Peppino Spaghetti is on a mission to destroy the titular Pizza Tower in order to save his restaurant from annihilation. Charge through the wacky floors of the tower at high speed, quickly defeating enemies on your way, and adapt to a variety of obstacles and transformations. Follow Peppino through his rampage and experience the highly stylized 2D pixel art style reminiscent of 90s cartoons today!

WitchSpring R (KIWIWALKS, 29th Aug, $39.99) - Discover a story-driven RPG with a unique gaming system that blends elements of simulation, item collection and adventure! Accompany Pieberry, a young witch seeking power to survive a brutal witch hunt, as she embarks on a grand adventure. WitchSpring R is available today. - Read our WitchSpring R review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Animal Tower Battle (Yabuzaki Company, 27th Aug, $3.49) - Featuring a wide variety of cute and realistic animals, this battle game is easy to learn but offers exciting and intense gameplay. Players take turns stacking the animals, and the first to topple the tower loses!

Arcade Archives THE NINJA KIDS (HAMSTER, 22nd Aug, $7.99) - "THE NINJA KIDS" is an action game released by TAITO in 1990. Our ninja-doll heroes must battle to save their town from the evildoers who are plotting to resurrect a great evil. Take control of one of 4 characters, who might look similar, but are as individual as they are colourful, and slice and dice your enemies with justice in your heart, and ninja magic at your fingertips!

BAKERU (Spike Chunsoft, 3rd Sep, $39.99) - Disaster strikes Japan! Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. Bakeru travels to 47 Japanese prefectures to free Japan from the grip of evil spirits" Spectacular action set in fairy tale Japan! Bakeru takes place in "Fairy Tale Japan," a mix of modern Japan and old period dramas, which is divided into more than 50 stages. - Read our BAKERU review

Banana Tap (Kanuni Games, 22nd Aug, $0.99) - Welcome to Banana Tap! In this fun and addictive game, your goal is to tap on various unique and advanced types of bananas. Each level introduces a new type of banana, and you'll enjoy the colorful world of the game.

Bedrotting (Marginalact, 2nd Aug, $14.99) - In this game, you lie in bed, trying to survive for 20 days. You have to eat, carry about your mental state, and use a bucket as a toilet. You are a young girl who got into a car crash, and after being released from the hospital, she could not get up from the bed, not due to the injuries but to her degrading mental state.

Before The Dawn (GCHJ studio, 22nd Aug, $5.00) - "Before the Dawn" is a top-down view roguelite shooter game! In an infected city with endless deads, faced with the constantly coming Deads, choose different tactics and find the way out through overwhelming firepower!

Billy’s Game Show (Sometimes You, 4th Sep, $9.99) - Billy's Game Show is a Stealth Horror Game. Play against an AI that watches your moves through security cameras. Your goal is to find the 3 hidden heads and escape the horror of the show.

Bubble Blaster DX (Max Interactive Studio, 29th Aug, $3.99) - Dive into the ultimate bubble-popping adventure! Match three or more bubbles of the same color to clear them off the board. The more bubbles you pop in one combo shot, the more points you score. But be careful—failing to pop any bubbles will add more to the board! Master the art of bouncing balls and creating combo chains to climb the world leaderboards.

Can of Wormholes (Munted Finger, 29th Aug, $19.99) - Thinky Games The puzzles in this game are an exploration of how far the interactions between a seemingly simple collection of objects can be taken. Each puzzle is designed to teach a new idea or interaction that was hidden in plain sight all along.

Date Z (We Dig, 30th Aug, $14.99) - Welcome to the heart-racing adventure of "Date Z", an unexpected twist on high school drama, mystery, and romance. As a senior transfer student, your debut week at a new school spirals into an extraordinary race against time.

Depths of Sanity (Bomb Shelter, 29th Aug, $19.99) - A mysterious signal. A missing crew. And a long buried secret. As Commander Abe Douglas, explore massive oceanic biomes, battle monstrous creatures, and uncover a mystery that threatens not only your crew, but your own sanity.

DICE MAKE 10! (SUCCESS, 29th Aug, $3.99) - This is a puzzle in which dice are connected to form blocks that fit together on the board. Blocks are erased when they are a multiple of 10 in both the vertical and horizontal directions. Three modes are available, from an easy mode with a fixed number of moves to an arranged mode with a completely different playing style.

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story (Kairosoft, 27th Aug, $20.00) - A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon. Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town. First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop! In addition, various characters from Fujiko・F・Fujio's works will appear as customers!

EGGCONSOLE STAR TRADER PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 22nd Aug, $6.49) - STAR TRADER is a side-scrolling shooting game released in 1989 by Nihon Falcom in Japan. The unique feature of this game is its incorporation of adventure game elements. While it is primarily a shooting game, the story unfolds differently based on the player's choices.

EGGCONSOLE XANADU SCENARIO II PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 29th Aug, $6.49) - This is the sequel to "Xanadu" released in 1985 in Japan. Like its previous title, it is a side-view action RPG. The player once again sets out to defeat the King Dragon "Galsis," who has been resurrected despite having been defeated before. The combat system features real-time weapon attacks through physical contact and manually guided magic.

Find Room 96 + Exit Station 7 + The Eerie Surroundings +HighScore Anomaly Shop +HighScore Anomaly Underground (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 31st Aug, $17.25) - Find Room 96 You are trying to find room 96 but you are stuck in a loop. To find room 96, observe your surroundings and get familiar with it. Exit Station 7 You entered a train station and appear to be stuck in a loop. Multiple levels to test your observation skill. See if you have what it takes to escape the loop!

Fly Fly (Zakym, 26th Aug, $11.99) - Missing a hoop costs the player a life, as does colliding with obstacles. Feathers can be used to purchase different eagles with unique attributes such as speed, extra lives, or better maneuverability.

Forests, Fields and Fortresses (Ratalaika Games, 30th Aug, $4.99) - Forests, Fields and Fortresses is a mix of a puzzle and a board game in which you have to build your kingdom. Try on the role of a ruler, piece together your lands and ensure the prosperity of your people. In the Puzzle Mode, play handcrafted levels with a small number of pieces of territory.

Fragrant Story and Papaya’s Path (Penguin Pop Games, 26th Aug, $7.99) - Smells like trouble! This tactical RPG puts a new spin on the classic genre, with characters from Otosan guided by Rhubarb and Papaya.

Fruit Attack!! (Asylum Square Interactive, 31st Aug, $3.99) - Fruit Attack! ! ! is all about . . . funny fruits. Your mission: Aim and shoot delicious fruits at each other. If two of the same type meet, they transform into an even bigger fruit. Master spectacular combos by transforming several of the treats with one throw. Can you reach the giant cherry - the ultimate fruit?

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Wired Productions, 29th Aug, $21.99) - Humanity has been destroyed - and it's up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos. - Read our Gori: Cuddly Carnage review

Grand Prix Formula One (Pix Arts, 23rd Aug, $14.99) - Grand Prix Formula One is the pinnacle of racing simulation, designed for console players who crave the true-to-life experience of driving a Formula One car. With state-of-the-art graphics and physics, this game offers an unparalleled dive into the high-speed world of professional racing.

Helix Fruit Jump (Artem Kritinin, 26th Aug, $2.99) - The goal is to reach the bottom of the platform without falling into the gaps or touching the blue areas.

Hole io & Helix Jump (QubicGames, 30th Aug, $7.99) - Here's the ultimate arcade bundle you've been waiting for! Eat & jump solo or with friends in multiplayer mode!

HOLYHUNT (FLUX, 6th Sep, $4.99) - HOLYHUNT is a roguelike shooter game that unites the nostalgic and fun 8-bit aesthetic with modern and deep shooting mechanics. Make your way into the church hall to shoot and dash-holy-punch through different species of demons and bosses with unique mechanics that keeps challenging your abilities each run.

Infinite Seek and Find (Error300 Games, 22nd Aug, $7.63) - Welcome to your ultimate hidden object challenge. Infinite Seek and Find offers a wide selection of image sets and customizable difficulty level - from basic level where only the size matters to the most hardcore challenge, where the colors can trick you.

Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 30th Aug, $11.99) - "Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow" transports you to a remote, uninhabited island in the Atlantic Ocean. After a devastating shipwreck, you find yourself stranded on this isolated landmass with only your wits and survival skills to rely on.

KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE (FURYU Corporation, 28th Aug, $3.99) - From the prelude to the finale, all the songs will be yours to lead. Experience the new sounds of music with us as you weave your way through the melodies.

Koi-Koi Japan (Sticky Rice, 29th Aug, $9.99) - Koi-Koi is a classic Japanese card game with bright graphics, an intuitive interface. Test your luck and strategic fortitute in this traditional Japanese game. Two players compete to complete Yaku matches using cards in your hand and on the field to earn points. Once a set has been completed, the player can end the match and cash their points or they can choose to continue (calling Koi-Koi) risking it all to double their points.

Leo: The Firefighter Cat (Maximum Entertainment, 29th Aug, $24.99) - Ready to brave the dangers of Feliopolis? Meet Leo, the courageous firefighter cat, and help him on his exciting adventure as a junior recruit at the fire station! Take on missions that get trickier as you progress and climb the ranks with the guidance of Commander Nox.

Marble Abduction! Patti Hattu (BandanaKid, 29th Aug, $11.79) - Marble Abduction! is a brand new kind of rolling experience. Hand-crafted levels, intuitive and customizable controls, the highest visual quality and reliable and robust physics make for a truly out-of-this-world marbling experience! 70 unique hand-crafted tracks filled with hazardous obstacles, multiple paths, and sensational powerups, and the mind-blowing visuals!

MFC – Midnight Fight Club (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 29th Aug, $9.99) - MFC - Midnight Fight Club brings the raw intensity and excitement of professional mixed martial arts fighting right to your fingertips. With unparalleled graphics, a diverse roster of fighters, and realistic physics, this is the fighting game you've been waiting for.

Mining Mechs (eastasiasoft, 4th Sep, $4.99) - Strange noises and weird activities have been detected underground and you've been called in to help! Mining Mechs is a retro 2D action game presented in fluid pixel art style! Commandeer a high-tech mining mech to dig deep into the earth and collect valuable resources. Sell those resources on the surface to earn money, which you'll need to upgrade your mech or buy new ones.

Monster Jam Showdown (Milestone, 29th Aug, $49.99) - MASTER THE MOST ICONIC TRUCKS The excitement of real-life Monster Jam™ events is ready to explode, thanks to the franchise's most recognisable icons: the trucks. Grave Digger™, El Toro Loco™, Megalodon™ and many others...

Ninja I & II (Nami Tetou, 29th Aug, $9.99) - Dive into a nostalgic gaming experience with Ninja I & II, a brand new 2-in-1 game. This exciting title combines the fast-paced action of "Ninja" and "Ninja II" into a single package, bringing back the classic charm of the 1980s gaming era.

Operation: Polygon Storm (Untold Tales, 23rd Aug, $14.99) - Become a master general. Strategically assemble your army from a selection of unique units and abilities to deploy into fast paced battles. Watch your masterplan play out, adapt as the battle progresses, all without the hassle of micromanagement.

Panic Ball! (Entity3, 24th Aug, $0.99) - Jump, dodge, teleport and navigate your way to the finish line before the time runs out! Panic Ball! is a fast paced, addictive game with a retro feel that will have you coming back for more Enjoy endless mode and compete for the top score, or pit your wits against 100 levels!

PAWfect Cat Mansion (COMMANDO PANDA, 23rd Aug, $2.99) - Do you love cats? Then "PAWfect Cat Mansion" is the perfect game for you! Design your dream home and watch as adorable cats appear, exploring and lounging in your beautifully decorated rooms. Create unique spaces tailored to different professions by choosing furniture and decorations that match each character's interests.

Pool Together Bundle (Soroka Games, 24th Aug, $8.98) - Pool Together Pool Together is an amazing classic pool game. No matter where you are, you can play it anywhere! Spend hours in this absolutely amazing classic game and challenge the AI or your friend! Select between 8 ball and 9 ball mode. Customize your table and choose the way you play!

Purrfect Rescue (Silesia Games, 29th Aug, $2.99) - Five different sceneries, a hundred kittens to rescue in each, and only one person to take care of it all. (That person is you! ) Keep your eyes open for ears, tails and noses - kittens are small, and there's a lot of them around ^^

Q2 HUMANITY (liica, 27th Aug, $6.80) - This new "Q" sequel isn't just about "drawing," but there are "players" involved. Additionally, it supports multiplayer for up to four players

QwikWits (IndieRevo, 23rd Aug, $6.50) - QwikWits is a fun and fast-paced party game with both solo-player and multi-player modes. The game combines trivia questions with a variety of interactive challenges, ensuring that players are constantly entertained and tested both mentally and physically.

Ruthless Carnage Hotline (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 31st Aug, $7.99) - Step into the neon-lit, crime-ridden streets of Ruthless Carnage Hotline. As a lone vigilante, you'll embark on a relentless rampage through 13 challenging levels, each more intense than the last. Choose from 5 unique playable characters, each with their own distinct arsenal of weapons and combat styles, and wreak havoc on the criminal underworld.

Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn (ININ Games, 29th Aug, $19.99) - In this thrilling action-adventure, you will use your striking katana along with a wide variety of weaponry that has greatly expanded from the NES original, as well as the acrobatic finesse of a ninja to face the onslaught of powerful enemies.

SURVIVOR HEROES (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 30th Aug, $4.99) - Survivors Heroes is an engaging survival game that offers an intense experience in a post-apocalyptic world. You will explore devastated locations, fight for resources, and survive under constant threat, facing mutants, wild animals, and brutal gangs of survivors.

The Backrooms: Survival (RE:CODE, 19th Aug, $10.99) - The Backrooms: Survival is a horror game with roguelike elements. Featuring randomized levels, items and events, every playthrough is a fresh one. Players find themselves in seemingly never-ending narrow and tight corridors known as the backrooms, where they will need to explore carefully in an attempt to find a way out.

The Knight’s Path (404, 1st Sep, $4.99) - Embark on a journey deep into the forest, in medieval times, in search of a princess locked away in a castle. Unravel puzzles, which will challenge you on this journey in search of the princess. Find your way to solve each challenge that will lead you closer to the red castle.

Uboat Attack (QubicGames, 30th Aug, $7.99) - Dive into tactical naval warfare against enemy fleets! Get behind the guns of a submarine and lead it into thrilling battles against formidable enemy convoys! Use your torpedoes to sink enemy armadas and rise through the ranks to become an admiral of the U-boat fleet.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (Cygames, 30th Aug, $44.99) - A colorful cast of pixel-art Umamusume are all in line and ready to compete in the Slapdash Grand Prix, a school festival featuring four zany events! Which team will run, shoot, and eat their way to gold and glory?

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (Big Sugar, 29th Aug, $19.99) - Therion returns as the hunt for Lord Vroll continues. Pilot an advanced machine of death and destruction in this explosive 2.5D side-scrolling shoot ‘em up, and sequel to the critically acclaimed Valfaris. Strap in and unleash mecha hell!

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (indie.io, 29th Aug, $19.99) - Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming-roguelite set in Transylvania, the homeland of Dracula and his rebellious lastborn son, Voltaire. An epiphany results in a change of heart for the young vampire: abandoning blood in favour of a plant-based diet out of spite to prove to his father that neck-biting is not the only way for vampires to thrive.

World War: Fury Wave (TROOOZE, 22nd Aug, $10.99) - Action Shooter Set on the Battlefields of WWII. Trapped in a broken tank, players must use machine guns and shells to fend off advancing enemies and clear wave-based stages.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!