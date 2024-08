Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

In some surprise news, Nintendo of America has announced a 'Nintendo Direct' tour of the Nintendo Museum this week.

It's also mentioned how there will be "no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation".

This livestream will take place on 19th August at 3pm PT. You can see your local time and date for this broadcast on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel and the video above.

The Nintendo Museum is scheduled to open in Kyoto, Japan in Fall 2024.