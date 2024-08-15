LEGO Horizon Adventures is to be distributed by Canadian publisher and video game distributor Solutions 2 Go on Switch, the company announced today (thanks, Gematsu!).

Aloy's debut adventure on Switch, which is also coming to PlayStation 5 and PC, is still being published by Sony. But this means that on Switch, Solutions 2 Go is responsible for getting LEGO Horizon Adventures in Switch players' hands, both physically and digitally.

In a statement, vice president of Global Publishing Rob Cleva stated "We are incredibly excited to partner with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring LEGO Horizon Adventures to a global audience on the Nintendo Switch family of systems... This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences to retail consumers around the world."

Solutions 2 Go has previously distributed Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, MLB The Show 24, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered and Crysis Remastered on Switch.

We're still pinching ourselves that LEGO Horizon Adventures is a thing and that it's coming to Switch. The game is currently slated for a Holiday 2024 release date, and given that Gamescom is next week, we'd be surprised if we didn't hear more about it very soon...

