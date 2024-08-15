Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Devolver Digital and All Possible Futures have finally shared the release date for the fabulous-looking The Plucky Squire — 17th September 2024 (thanks Wario64!)

The adorable release date trailer showcases the beautiful storybook adventure's 2D visuals including main character Jot actually putting together the game's release date. How cute!

The Plucky Squire comes from James Turner, longtime Pokémon artist, and Jonathan Biddle, creator of The Swords of Ditto. Blending 2D top-down adventure and 3D open world collectathons, you'll play as Jot, the hero of the in-game book (also called The Plucky Squire) as he jumps between 2D and 3D worlds to save the world and save the book's happy ending.

We played the game for almost an hour at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, and we fell in love with it. We also got to chat with James Turner about his work on the game, the Zelda and Nintendo inspirations behind the title, and how kids have inspired the game.

September is a good month for Zelda games and Zelda-likes then, isn't it? Will you be grabbing The Plucky Squire in September? Doodle in the comments.