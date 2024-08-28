Developer Digital Eclipse has revealed that the Green Ranger will be unlockable as a playable character in its upcoming 2D brawler, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind.

Revealed via social media, the team confirms that the Green Ranger, whose 'real life' identity is Tommy Oliver, will appear in the main game as part of the character's origin story. Once players complete the campaign, Tommy will be selectable as a playable character.

We can't keep the secret any longer: The Green Ranger is an unlockable character in #RitasRewind ! Tommy's origin story is part of our game's narrative, so once you complete the campaign, you'll be able to select the Green Ranger. Happy National @PowerRangers Day! pic.twitter.com/qQLfNfH9lg August 28, 2024

The Green Ranger became a firm fan favourite of the original TV series after his appearance as a villain. Once freed from Rita Repulsa's spell, Tommy joined the Rangers and eventually became the White Ranger during Season 2's 'White Light' saga.

Tommy Oliver was originally played by actor Jason David Frank, who maintained a strong relationship with the Power Rangers franchise and its fanbase from his first appearance in 1993 to his sad passing in 2022.

There's currently no firm release date set for Rita's Rewind, but the game is scheduled to launch on the Switch later this year. We recently went hands on at Gamescom and came away feeling very optimistic about the full title.