Nintendo yesterday gave Switch fans a brand new look at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, due out this September.

In case you did miss it, it's going to come packed with all sorts of new (and familiar) characters and locations, along with some interesting new mechanics for Zelda (such as the ability 'Bind' objects and enemies). It was also confirmed Zelda will be able to travel around the land of Hyrule on a horse!

And if that wasn't enough, Nintendo has now shared a little bit more in the form of new artwork and screenshots on social media and its official Japanese website. Here are some of the highlights, which show the many friendly faces Zelda will encounter on her adventures and even some enemies! Potential spoilers ahead...

You can learn more about this latest trailer and what else this new entry in the Zelda series will offer in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo will also be releasing a new 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite alongside this release. Check out our guide for more details.