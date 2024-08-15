Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is out later this month and while Nintendo has already shared a fair bit of backstory, it seems the ESRB rating has now revealed a little bit more.

By no means is this your average family-friendly Switch release, as it's rated 'M' and features blood, language and violence. According to the official rating summary, there'll be plot points dealing with abuse and murder, and there are also violent cutscenes and swearing.

Here's the first half of the description (which still provides some insight into what you can expect) and if you really want to read the explicit part, you can head over to the ESRB website.

"This is a simulation/adventure game in which players follow a junior detective as he collaborates with police and locals to find a killer. As players examine scenes and gather evidence from witnesses, they can ask various questions to uncover key story elements/backstory."

In case you missed our previous coverage of Emio, it's being produced by Yoshio Sakamoto - the same talent who worked on the original games and the existing Switch releases.