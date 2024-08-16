Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Nintendo has revealed that Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club — which launches in just under two weeks — is getting a free demo next week, on 19th August 2024. But, just like an unravelling mystery, the demo will be coming in parts.

The initial download will contain Chapter 1 of the game, while two more updates will follow in the days leading up to release. Chapter 2 will drop on 22nd August, while Chapter 3 will arrive on 27th August, a few days before the game releases. Plus, all of your progress will carry over to the full release.

Don't worry, you don't need to download each part individually: if you download the demo from the eShop, the demo will automatically update when the next chapter is available. A pretty fun little thread for a game that's all about solving a mystery.

Nintendo has done a pretty awesome job advertising the surprise third entry in the Famicom Detective Club series. The initial Emio tease had tongues wagging, and Nintendo has been sharing details about the game periodically over the past few weeks. Plus, if the ESRB rating is anything to go by, it might be "horrific".

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches on Switch on 29th August 2024. Will you be grabbing the demo next week? Get plotting in the comments.