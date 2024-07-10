Nintendo has revealed a rather ominous 15-second teaser trailer on its various YouTube channels, simply titled Emio.
It's pretty spooky stuff for The Big N, and at the moment, nobody really has any idea what it's all about. The video description asks (in hastag form) 'who is Emio', and y'know what... we don't know! Do you?
A Japanese website is also available, but it's currently only showcasing the same creepy image you see in the trailer above alongside the word 笑み男, which roughly translates to 'smiling man'. Yep, that's what we're seeing.
Nintendo UK's upload even comes with a brief warning that states "This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised." Very odd for Nintendo, don't you think?
So that's really all we have to go on at the moment, so what do you think, dear reader? What could Emio be? Is it a new horror game from Nintendo, or something else entirely?
Let us know your thoughts on Emio with a comment in the usual place.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 59
I read it as Elmo at first ngl
Color me intrigued.
It would be pretty interesting if Nintendo dipped its toes into making some Mature first-party developed titles. Eternal Darkness was great, but that wasn't internally developed.
With Nintendo's creativity, I bet it could rival some of the best M-rated games in the business!
"Did you see that?!"
"Yeah."
"Who's Emio?!"
"I figure it's some guy's name. Some guy named Emio."
I feel utterly entranced by this. This really does seem like a wholly 1st-Party affair too given the announcement time of 2PM (the time usually reserved for Nintendo-specific games) which just makes me even more intrigued. Nintendo VERY rarely does full-blown horror (with the only examples I can really think of being Eternal Darkness and Fatal Frame) so this potentially being a horror-centric new IP has me very excited to learn more.
I know its a bad joke but my friend said "it's the public execution of leakers"
I'd love for it to be a horror game from Nintendo, Eternal Darkness was great and it'd be cool to see them do something different and this is a fantastic way to get people's attention
I’m assuming this is a very weird ad relating to the next system. Maybe a built in AI like an Alexa or whatever. Could be interesting
Emio is the girlfriend of Enoah
Oh man please let this be a first party Nintendo thing I yearn for more mature games with Nintendo quality
@Phenzy If that were the case though, it wouldn't have that PEGI 18/M rating. It has to be a game of some kind.
@StardustWhip True. I just came back to say that!
@Fizza And hell, the original Luigi's Mansion was a decent introductory horror for kids, but then the sequel became full "cartoon with a pumpkin" in LM2...
I'm generally not into playing horror games so not sure I'll necessarily care for whatever the heck this ends up being but I'm very curious to find out more just because of how bizarre this is, coming from Nintendo.
This looks scary, is this official Nintendo? Any confirmation?
Very exciting if it's a new IP! We haven't gotten much new exciting IP from Nintendo this generation.
Everyone is saying Emio this and Emio that, but no one is saying ARMS this and Jump Rope Challenge that.
Fatal Frame maybe?
@mariomaster96 Erex is not pleased with that development
Squid Game Nintendo Edition tm
No relation to Splatoon
@PikminMarioKirby It has a Japanese Nintendo sub-website, not sure if third party games get that treatment
Its OBVIOUSLY a trailer for Arc System Works new Faust-centric Guilty Gear spin off game. Day 1 buy
Definitely not for me, but interesting nonetheless and especially since it's seemingly coming from Nintendo themselves (at least as the publisher, the developer could be someone else just like for Eternal Darkness)!
Well, I dunno about you but I need an adult!
I got a fever! and the only prescription is more Emio!
@OwenOtter that was exactly what I thought when I was reading this
A few theories:
1. Emio sounds like Mario. Therefore this must be the third Mario brother, and his games will evidently have a Silent Hill vibe. Mushroom Kingdom survival horror confirmed.
2. Horror is scary and scary is bad. Bad things lead to frown faces, not smile faces but actually a smile IS a frown, upside down, which is the key insight that leads to solving the riddle. We can now translate the Smiling Man as the Frowning Woman. And Emio backwards is actually Oime. So that clears things up.
3. How would you get a bag off your head? With scissors! Therefore Nintendo has bought the rights to the back catalogue of Human Entertainment and this is a Clock Tower thing.
Pretty sure it’s one of these three. But don’t worry, no need to congratulate me until I’m proven right.
I am beyond confused as to what is going on here. I know Nintendo is one for curveballs and unexpected moves, but this has to one of the rather stranger things we’ve seen from them, to have this weird of a teaser for something that appears to be first party… I guess we’ll have to wait and see what is going on.
@PikminMarioKirby It’s on their official twitter accounts and directs to their official YouTube, the only name at the end of the teaser is Nintendo. Whatever it is, Nintendo is behind it.
It could always be a third party game that they’re funding/publishing if it’s not their own IP though
Is that you Tingle?
This is very different from Nintendo, so I'm intrigued
Nintendo, finally giving us a horror game after many years?!? 😱
Everyone asks “Who is Emio?” But no one asks “How is Emio?
@OwenOtter
Has Nintendo finally given in to the trend of Japanese "horror" games of finding anomalies that seemingly The Exit 8 started?
I say seemingly because I noticed a lot of horror games of this kind being released after The Exit 8 came out on Steam. Most notably Shinkanzen 0 and Platform 8.
Emio and MC Horace are the newest revealed members of the Wyatt family.
Very interesting, especially since it got age restricted on the (english) nintendo youtube channel
I wonder what its gonna really be about...
If Nintendo releases a horror game that's actually horror im 10000% in
If it’s an Eternal Darkness remake or sequel, I’ll cry
Looks creepy, but not really scary.
Emio is my sister's cousin's aunt's great-grandfather. Stop asking about him, you creepy perverts.
Emio could be related to emotion. Or Emote, or emojis. No basis for this other than the word itself seeming similar and we see changes on the bag's "face".
AS well emio means laughing,smile according to google
This is the man that's coming for the leakers.
@sanderev genuine question: what's the difference?
Emio as Switch 2 name confirmed !
I guess we'll know this Halloween season...
Happened to my buddy Emio.
These are the new Miis, for Switch 2. Choose whatever colour of paper bag that you want.
Let's make #Emio4Smash happen, lol
Interesting that it would be dropped so unceremoniously… perhaps they thought it would be overshadowed in that last Direct?
Eternal Darkness 2!!!!
A male version of Emi Mikomori? .... Emio?
https://fatalframe.fandom.com/wiki/Emi_Mikomori
It's got Fatal Frame vibes all over it though.
Emio is the new name for the Switch 2, and everyone will be confused, just like when the Wii U came out
@SplatRay001
Why is Emio?
Latest Famicom Detective entry...?
Nintendo decided to make a horror IP? Finally!
Super Emio Bros. WAHOOOO
Always happy when Nintendo tries something new. So far the vibe is pretty "standard horror" with the jumpy cuts and slendermany scares and all, which I don't care for at all, BUT it's just a 15 seconds first glimpse, what do I actually know. Curious!
Now I'm intrigued. New IP? Is this related to Fatal Frame? Some crazy Nintendo/Kojima collab? I suppose we'll find out!
Tap here to load 59 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...