Nintendo has revealed a rather ominous 15-second teaser trailer on its various YouTube channels, simply titled Emio.

It's pretty spooky stuff for The Big N, and at the moment, nobody really has any idea what it's all about. The video description asks (in hastag form) 'who is Emio', and y'know what... we don't know! Do you?

A Japanese website is also available, but it's currently only showcasing the same creepy image you see in the trailer above alongside the word 笑み男, which roughly translates to 'smiling man'. Yep, that's what we're seeing.

I have no idea what this is about. — Oliver Roderick (@olrodlegacy) July 10, 2024

Nintendo UK's upload even comes with a brief warning that states "This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised." Very odd for Nintendo, don't you think?

So that's really all we have to go on at the moment, so what do you think, dear reader? What could Emio be? Is it a new horror game from Nintendo, or something else entirely?



Let us know your thoughts on Emio with a comment in the usual place.