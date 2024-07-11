Toy company KessCo has announced a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog tabletop game — Sonic Speed Battle. Yes, it involves cards, but don't worry, it's no Sonic Shuffle. In fact, Kass has said that the card game in specifically inspired by Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, the GameCube release of the Dreamcast favourite.

Sonic Speed Battle will be arriving in Barnes & Noble, in-store and online, later this Summer, with Target, Amazon, and other retailers getting stock later in the year. The game brings together 24 characters from across Sonic's colourful history, all ready to do battle with each other. There are three different battle modes, all inspired by the three game modes within Sonic Adventure 2: a speed test, a shooting battle showdown, or a hunt for the Master Emerald.

And just look at that logo, after all. It screams Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, doesn't it? Plus, we're always happy to see the Chao make a return. Just check out Sonic City's tweet for a glimpse of those little guys!

The key art is pretty awesome, too, and absolutely mirrors the Team Hero vs. Team Dark cover art of Battle. Here's a little side-by-side:

Sonic the Hedgehog has had plenty of board games over the years, including one from Kess called Sonic Roll. Our friends over at Time Extension covered that release last year, and the board game is available at Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

Sonic Speed Battle arrives later this summer at Barnes & Noble, and elsewhere later in the year. UK retailers haven't been announced yet.

Will you be picking this up? Let us know in the comments.