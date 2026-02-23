Resident Evil Requiem has, unfortunately, leaked ahead of its release later this week on 27th February 2026.

Capcom itself has already posted a message on social media urging fans to refrain from sharing any potential spoilers, but now game developer Hideki Kamiya has also offered his own two cents on the matter. Kamiya, as you'll no doubt know, served as director on the original Resident Evil 2 back in the day, and so knows a thing or two about having his work leak ahead of schedule.

His message is, shall we say, quite extreme. There may well be some inaccuracies with the machine translation here, but the general sentiment is that he wishes "a thousand deaths" upon those who purposefully leak games.

"I'm sure the final developments of Resident Evil 2 were also exposed in a weekly photo magazine... For your own selfish satisfaction, you trampled on the feelings of the users who were looking forward to the game, as well as the feelings of the creators who put all their effort into making it. "It's a despicable act that destroys the happiness of everyone, and deserves a thousand deaths... May you be cursed to never be able to play games again..."

We're not going to support the idea that leakers deserve death, but this is a clear indication of the frustration that developers feel when their work is maliciously put out into the world before the planned release date, potentially ruining the experience for players excited to dive in.

Needless to say, be careful out there, folks. Requiem is mere days away at this point, so be sure to mute any appropriate words on social media and perhaps even adjust your YouTube settings to only show your subscriptions. It's the wild west out there.