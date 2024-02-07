The Evolution Championship fighting series has today announced its game line up for the 2024 schedule.

It's almost an entirely new line up this year with many games dropped or replaced for their sequels. Games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Melty Blood: Type Lumina have been swapped out with titles like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

The new entries in the Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and Tekken series are also present. Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is also returning. Here's the full list of games that'll be at this year's event, which takes place between 19th - 21st July 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tickets are already available to purchase for the event, and Evo Japan will also take place between 27th - 29th April 2024.