Following a surprise announcement at the end of last week, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen from the Game Boy Advance generation are making a grand return on 27th February 2026.

There has been a lot of conversation online about the Switch eShop versions, which will be available for £16.99 / $19.99 each. Some trainers are ready for battle, but others are still questioning why Nintendo didn't make these classics available via the Switch Online service (or give fans both options).

Despite all this back-and-forth, it seems both titles are already making bank on the Switch eShop. Following preorders going live last week, we've now taken a look at the eShop, and at the time of writing, both versions have already topped the Switch charts in the US, UK, Japan as well as Australia and New Zealand.

As you may have already guessed, Pokémon FireRed (repping the Fire/Flying type Charizard) is leading the charge, with Pokémon LeafGreen in second place. Nintendo has confirmed these Switch versions of the games will contain the same content as the original releases, and you can expect some modern solutions for the connectivity features. These titles can also be played while using the GameChat feature.

Although these releases might be easy money for Nintendo, it doesn't necessarily mean we can expect to see more retro first-party titles on the eShop. According to an official FAQ, this is a special case marking the 30th Pokémon anniversary and there are seemingly no plans to revive Virtual Console types of offerings. Nintendo says it intends to "remain focused" on retro releases for its Switch Online subscription service going forward.