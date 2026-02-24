In some other game delay news this week, Dragami Games has announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Switch 2 Edition (and its upgrade pack) will no longer arrive on 26th March 2026.

In a post on social media, the team has revealed how "significant updates" for both the Switch 2 and Switch release have led to this delay. It doesn't go into any further details about this, but a new release date for Juliet's zombie-slaying adventure on Nintendo's latest hybrid platform will be announced when the team has completed its preparations.

Here's the developer's notice in full:

[Notice of Release Postponement] LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Nintendo Switch 2 Edition had been scheduled for release on March 26, 2026. However, due to the need for significant updates not only to the Nintendo Switch 2 version but also to the currently released Nintendo Switch version, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all fans who have been eagerly awaiting this title. We will announce the new release date as soon as preparations are complete.

According to Dragami's previous update in January, the "Upgrade Pack" for this title (at least in Japan) is set to be a paid release.

When the Switch 2 version does eventually arrive, it will apparently include graphical enhancements, as well as improvements to the performance. Joy-Con 2 mouse support has also been announced and will be featured in an exclusive arcade-style mode, where you'll face off against waves of zombies using Juliet's Chainsaw Blaster and a turret.