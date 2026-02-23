Just in case you need yet another reminder of how old you’re getting, Capcom first revealed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard all the way back in June 2016 – almost a decade ago. Following its release in 2017 and a rather unsavoury cloud port on the Switch in 2021, Nintendo fans can finally experience Capcom’s soft reboot on Switch 2 natively - and it’s excellent.
RE7 brings the series back to its survival horror roots, albeit with a shift over to the first-person perspective. The result is an experience that, in my opinion, has aged like fine wine. Resident Evil has never felt quite so immersive, with stunning visuals powered by the Reach to the Moon (RE) Engine and gameplay that pays homage to the 1996 original whilst adding in a few new mechanics of its own.
So what we’ve got here is the quintessential survival horror experience. As you explore the dilapidated Baker Estate — RE7’s primary location — you’ll need to conserve your ammo, avoid direct confrontations where possible, and consistently manage your limited inventory. Dedicated save rooms offer up much-needed respite from the near-constant sense of dread and danger, and these feel more valuable than ever given just how ruthless and persistent the Baker Family can be.
Jack Baker, in particular, who I think I can safely call the primary antagonist of the game (even if he technically isn’t) shows up multiple times and stalks you in a manner not too dissimilar from Nemesis all the way back in RE3. Coming face to face with him is stressful enough on a standard playthrough, but if you crank up the difficulty to ‘Madhouse’, he can be downright terrifying. This mode also makes saves finite, linking the number of times you can record your progress to how many cassette tapes you’re carrying.
With the Gold Edition on Switch 2, you also get immediate access to all available DLC, including ‘Banned Footage Vol. 1 & 2’, ‘Not A Hero’, and more. My favourite of these is a small vignette called ‘Daughters’ contained within the Banned Footage collection. It tells the story of how the Baker Family descended into madness, and it’s equal parts tragic and disturbing. That said, I think all the DLC is worth trying out, and collectively it expands on the experience really well.
On Switch 2, the visuals remain largely consistent with the game’s initial release on PS4 and Xbox One. You’re not going to get any fancy ray-tracing here, but it’s nevertheless a gorgeous-looking game, whether you’re playing docked or handheld. Similarly, load times are kept pleasingly brisk and there were no noticeable drops in frame rate throughout, making this a wonderful way to experience one of the series’ best entries.
Ultimately, if you refused to play Capcom’s ‘Cloud Version’ of RE7 on Switch 1, then your patience has finally been rewarded. In time, I suspect this entry will be looked upon with as much reverence as the original, and I urge you to add it to your library.
Comments 8
Great! Looking forward to my RE Generation Pack. It’s the rare case that I don’t mind that these three titles are made available by Game-Key Card, for a huge price. Because these games are just great.
I already pre-ordered the 3-pack with Resi 7-9 and the Pro Controller. I can't wait until end of the week to receive my precious Resi package! After some consideration, I think I will play 9 first, but I might change my mind and dive into 7 first. I am not sure if the games really need to be played in order...
I absolutely love this game; I’m glad it turned out well on the Switch 2. I’ve also been meaning to replay this game, so I think I’ll boot it up tonight! Awesome review!
Never played the DLC so I'm tempted. Loved the base game.
Glad i was right about skipping cloud games on Switch. I just knew Nintendo and the partners would never allow any sort of upgrade path, let alone a free one. B*llshit move.
Just like everyone saw coming a mile away the Pokemon GBA titles sold outside of NSO.
Nintendo has always protected their interests, and everyone who's a fan knows this. Their titles have value, and they keep value. That's why excluding Fire Red and Leaf Green instantly devalues the NSO subscription, and there's no way around it.
Great game but I never completed it on Madhouse because you can't skip cutscenes, for some reason.
Nice, I'll get back to this one as soon as I finish Requiem! And the Village again haha. The Generations Pack comes very handy!
Now let's go for the REmakes!
Thanks for the review, glad to hear this version is so good for those interested in it (not me included considering also the first person in addition to it seemingly being horror more on the disturbing side than other games in the genre in general and Resident Evil in particular) - fingers crossed more if not all the games that were exclusively cloud versions on Switch will get such ports!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...