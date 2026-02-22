In the lead up to Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebration, Nintendo officially lifted the lid on the return of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen.

They're arriving on the Switch eShop on 27th February 2026, and ahead of this release, Nintendo has shared not only an official trailer but also some direct screenshots, showing off how both games will look on its hybrid system.

As we previously mentioned, Nintendo has also confirmed these Switch releases contain the same content as the original releases, with some modern solutions to the connectivity features. You can also play these titles while using the GameChat feature.

If you somehow haven't played these monster-catching RPG before, as you can see below, it's a mix of adventure, exploration and battling wrapped up in some lovely pixel artwork! So, without further ado, here's a look:

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen preorders and now live, and you can also preload these games on your Switch, if you've already purchased them. If you haven't already bought them, they'll set you back £16.99 / $19.99 each (or your regional equivalent).

You can check out the trailer and a side-by-side opening video in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.