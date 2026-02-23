A new description for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has seemingly spoiled an unannounced character ahead of its official release on 1st April 2026.

As covered by IGN, the description comes from UK cinema firm Everyman, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie featured in its 'Coming Soon' section. If you really don't want this spoiled ahead of time, then we urge you to look away now.

Okay, ready..? Here's the description:

"After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.'s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination."

Yes, Wario is seemingly in the Mario Galaxy movie. Not only that, but it seems like he and Bowser. Jr have joined forces for what Everyman describes as an 'evil alliance'.

There were definitely rumblings of Wario's appearance during the first official trailer after a voice coming from the Megaleg boss sounded like it might belong to the flatulent, greedy treasure-hunter. Now it seems like he may well appear after all.

Of course, it could just be completely wrong, too. We'll just have to see, but chances are this is accurate and we can expect to see Wario causing all sorts of mischief in the upcoming movie.