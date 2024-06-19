Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

The fighting game community got one hell of a surprise during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast with the reveal of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

This package is arriving at some point this year for the Switch, PlayStation and PC, and contains seven retro classics including Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. Of course, there have already been some questions about a physical release and we've got some good news for fighting fans.

Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach has been in touch with Capcom, confirming a physical release is on the way to Switch:

"Capcom PR just confirmed to me that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will get a physical release on Switch as well as PS4."

A listing on Nintendo's official Japanese website also notes how the Switch release will be available as a "package version" according to a rough translation (thanks for the heads up, HammerGalladeBro).

Capcom made its previous fighting collection releases (including Capcom Fighting Collection and other titles like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection) locally available. The same news confirms a physical version is coming to the PlayStation 4 as well in 2024.