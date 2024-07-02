Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Publisher Red Art Games has announced that Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast will launch in the West on Switch on 25th October 2024.

Digital and physical copies will be available, with Red Art Games offering Deluxe and Collector's editions via its official website. The Deluxe edition will include a copy of the game, an exclusive sleeve with alternative artwork, a sticker sheet, and a soundtrack CD. The Collector's edition, meanwhile, will include the game, a steelbook case, a double-sided acrylic stand, a poster, and a sticker sheet.

The game is the first playable adaptation of the light novel and manga series, which first started in 2016. It also received an anime adaptation in 2018 and a movie, titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown in 2020. Fans will likely need no convincing, of course, but if you're unfamiliar with the series, then the pixel art visuals and tactical gameplay may persuade you to check it out later this year.

Let's check out the key features:

- Brand new story by Goblin Slayer creator Kumo Kagyu

- Character designs by Noboru Kannatsuki

- Tactical RPG with many character combinations

- Beautiful pixel art characters

- Appearances by the main characters of the original series

- Japanese dub featuring famous voice actors

- English localization

What do you make of this one? Are you interested in picking it up when it launches in October? Let us know with a comment.