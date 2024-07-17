Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Following the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on the Switch in June, Sega has now rolled out a new update bumping the game up to Version 1.10. This comes loaded with all sorts of improvements including a new race stage (Sky Highway), Sonic stat increase and some game stability improvements.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the Monkey Ball's official social media account:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Version 1.10

Update Content

Sonic's ball now displays the correct color

Adjusted Sonic's stats (increased his total stat value) to better showcase his unique character traits

Made minor adjustmenets to the terrain for the Acrobatics stage in Adventure

Added new Race stage, Sky Highway, to Battle

Made minor adjustments to the terrain in Race stages in Battle

In Online Play, when matching with random players in Battle and Adventure, there is newly added functionality to remove players from the match who exhibit unusual behavior

Increased the accuracy of the camera reset function

Improved hit detection for the Bat item in Battle

Added support for additional content

Improved game stability

Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs

If you haven't tried this out on the Switch yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave the game a seven star rating - calling the single-player "super" but felt the multiplayer could use with some improvements.

"If all you're looking for in a new Super Monkey Ball game is a selection of new single-player levels to tackle, then you're in luck...if you're looking forward to the multiplayer modes, then temper your expectations."

You can also get some cool Sonic the Hedgehog themed content with the 'Sega Pass' DLC.