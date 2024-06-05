Sega has announced that the upcoming Switch exclusive Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will receive a special guest appearance from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise via the 'Sega Pass' DLC.
The DLC is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game at £59.99, or you can purchase it separately at £22.29 (which, if we're being completely honest, feels a tad expensive for what you're getting).
In addition to the four Sonic characters, however, you'll receive 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customization items. The levels in-game will also alter slightly, changing the collectable bananas for gold rings. There are also two additional characters lined up at a later date, but Sega has not specified who these are at the time of writing.
Although the game itself launches on 25th June 2024, Sega clarifies that all content from the Sega Pass will be released over the coming months, so we're not expecting Sonic and Co. to be included day and date.
Still, it's a neat little crossover and we're keen to try it out when it eventually releases. As a reminder, of course, Banana Rumble is the latest entry in the Super Monkey Ball franchise and will feature multiple modes catering to both solo players and those who enjoy a spot of multiplayer.
Kiryu surely? Best part of Banana Mania having him roll about collecting Staminans
SEGA needs to knock it off with the excessive DLC and selling incomplete packages.
It was getting bad with Sonic Origins, and getting worse with Sonic Superstars.
Frankly, this looks like they lifted the character models from Sonic Superstars and called it a day.
Sega had been milking Classic Sonic (and not Modern Sonic) and his classic friends for far too long now. It looks like that trend ain't stopping any time soon.
This is mundane at this point. I like Sonic, its in my profile pic, but still there is a point of too much. And being behind a pay wall. tsk tsk tsk. Sonic Says "That's no good"
I hate how they make you feel like you're buying an incomplete edition if you don't pay an extra $20.
@TheMainMii
Did you know that there were Sonic backpack cosmetics in Roblox, that were exclusive to redeeming Robux gift card codes?
https://www.reddit.com/r/SonicTheHedgehog/comments/17r0mdw/the_sonic_backpack_for_roblox_costs_a_minimum_of/
If you wanted the Sonic backpack, you had to redeem a gift card with a minimum value of $125.
For a cosmetic item.
I'm already approaching this game with trepidation due to the lack of several classic party games, so announcing paid DLC already isn't helping 😮💨
I bought the last one day one, I think I got one of the dlc packs, it was so disappointing. Terribly made game for the price, worthless dlc, you can only use cosmetics in single player or something.
I would love if the the last 2 characters were DK and Diddy, but the name “Sega pass” seems to indicate Sega characters only
why is 2/3 of this so-called "Sega Pass" filled with Sonic characters?
you might as well just make the last 2 characters also come from Sonic and just call it a Sonic Pass at that point
I swear down, if this franchise becomes Super Sonic Ball, I will be furious!!! Grrrr. (Still, the more the merrier!)
Adding a ball version of Sonic for only £22.29, sounds like a bargain...
I won't buy this rip-off game until it's at least 50% off including all DLC.
Calling a game sans its DLC "incomplete" is so meaningless.
But 20 pounds for this DLC is sort of ridiculous.
There are plenty of other issues with this but like, why are they getting so insistent on using the classic Amy design anyway? It was an awful look that was pretty much instantly abandoned and forgotten for a reason, stop trying to force nostalgia for it.
What is it with SEGA and wanting to have Sonic on everything? And why does it have to be DLC when it comes to Super Monkey Ball? Can't they add him to the base game from the get-go?
Am I asking too many questions?
Might as well start putting him on Atlus games.
I wanted to like Banana Mania but it became increasingly luck-based and I grew uninterested. I did enjoy it at times but I'll likely pass on this unless the reviews are overwhelmingly posititve
@HammerGalladeBro I mean there is a Sonic skin in Persona 5 Dancing.
I'm really getting sick and tired of seeing that annoying Hedgehog in almost every crossover game. However, it's also one of the main reasons he remains relevant.
Personally, don't mind the usual cosmetic DLC in Sega games that much (although I doubt I'll get this one any soon if at all considering its price) as long as the base game is complete featurewise and good if not better... fingers crossed that will be the case for Banana Rumble!
Asset reuse from superstars
@RupeeClock and that's why Roblox is evil
This would be really fun as a secret unlockable! As a paid DLC though? No thanks.
@_Figo_ I know right? I saw "Sega Pass" and was expecting Ichiban Kasuga or Akira in a ball
And the funny thing is, (and I'm not sure if someone's already mentioned it or not) but in Banana Blitz HD at least Sonic was available in game as a secret character. This feels scummy
