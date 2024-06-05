Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Sega has announced that the upcoming Switch exclusive Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will receive a special guest appearance from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise via the 'Sega Pass' DLC.

The DLC is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game at £59.99, or you can purchase it separately at £22.29 (which, if we're being completely honest, feels a tad expensive for what you're getting).

In addition to the four Sonic characters, however, you'll receive 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customization items. The levels in-game will also alter slightly, changing the collectable bananas for gold rings. There are also two additional characters lined up at a later date, but Sega has not specified who these are at the time of writing.

Although the game itself launches on 25th June 2024, Sega clarifies that all content from the Sega Pass will be released over the coming months, so we're not expecting Sonic and Co. to be included day and date.

Still, it's a neat little crossover and we're keen to try it out when it eventually releases. As a reminder, of course, Banana Rumble is the latest entry in the Super Monkey Ball franchise and will feature multiple modes catering to both solo players and those who enjoy a spot of multiplayer.

What do you think about this little crossover? Has it tempted you into opting for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.