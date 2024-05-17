The years straddling the turn of the millennium were tumultuous for Sega and its fans. The launch of the Dreamcast in 1999 following a series of hardware missteps and company infighting was exciting, but the system failed to gain sufficient traction despite its innovations and array of patented blue-sky software. News in early 2001 that Sega would quit the hardware business to develop games on other platforms rocked fans to the core, but within a matter of months the company's debut GameCube title — adapted from the arcade original that debuted in June '01 — would demonstrate that, despite Dreamcast's demise, Sega's inimitable arcade style and spirit was alive and well.

Super Monkey Ball felt like a mission statement when it arrived as a GameCube launch title. With a premise as zany as it was instantly understandable, you shift a free-floating course below the feet (well, ball) of your monkey to guide them to a goal while collecting bananas. Simple! The game was a blast of colourful arcade fun from Sega veteran Toshihiro Nagoshi and signalled to fans not to worry, everything was going to be just fine.

The Monkey Ball series has grown to well over 20 titles and around half of those have come to Nintendo platforms. But what's the best Super Monkey Ball game? We asked Nintendo Life readers to rate the ones they've played and the ranked Monkey Ball list below is the result! Ordered from worst to best for the sake of bananadrama, it's time to find out which one's the highest roller.

Remember: the order below is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate below and assign a score right now.

So, while we await the launch of the upcoming Switch exclusive, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, in June, let's take a look back at the best Monkey Ball games on Nintendo systems, starting at the bottom. GO...

Surprised by the result? Feel free to let us know your thoughts on the ranking above and share a comment about your personal favourite Monkey Balls below.