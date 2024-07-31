Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolled onto the Switch in June, and it seems Sega has plenty of content lined up for it going forward.

As for this week, Tails, Knuckle and Amy are now available in the game, and this will be followed September and "late 2024" with even more extra content. Here's the rundown:





Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Roadmap 2024

July 2024

New multiplayer stage (free)

Tails, Knuckles & Amy (out this week)

September 2024

New multiplayer mode (free)

Axel & Beat

Sega costume pack

Late 2024

New multiplayer stages (free)

New multiplayer modes (free)

Additional characters

