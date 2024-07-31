Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolled onto the Switch in June, and it seems Sega has plenty of content lined up for it going forward.
As for this week, Tails, Knuckle and Amy are now available in the game, and this will be followed September and "late 2024" with even more extra content. Here's the rundown:
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Roadmap 2024
July 2024
- New multiplayer stage (free)
- Tails, Knuckles & Amy (out this week)
September 2024
- New multiplayer mode (free)
- Axel & Beat
- Sega costume pack
Late 2024
- New multiplayer stages (free)
- New multiplayer modes (free)
- Additional characters
This follows a few updates for the game, improving the overall experience and adding the new race stage (Sky Highway). You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: