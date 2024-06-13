Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Following its announcement that Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy would be heading to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble via paid DLC, Sega has confirmed that Crazy Taxi's Axel will also be joining the roster in Fall 2024.

Much like the Sonic DLC, you can gain access to Axel by either grabbing the Digital Deluxe edition of the game, purchasing the 'Sega Pass' DLC separately, or opting for individual character packs for £4.49 each. When playing as Axel, the in-game collectable bananas will also change to coins to better reflect the Crazy Taxi branding.

Honestly, as an additional character, it's a little underwhelming, but it's nevertheless pretty cool to see Sega acknowledging Crazy Taxi like this. We also know that the franchise is getting a reboot of sorts in the future, but it's likely that, if anything, this will show up on Nintendo's successor to the Switch.

One final DLC character is yet to be announced for the game - any guesses as to who it might be? In the meantime, let's check out some screens of Axel in action.