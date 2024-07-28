Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Sega has this week rolled out another update for its new Switch release Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. It includes a framerate issue fix, clear times fix, camera behaviour improvements and more. Below is the full rundown:





We're releasing Update 1.11 @ 7:00pm PT tonight with many game improvements, including:



🎞️ Framerate issue fix

⏲️ Clear times fix

🎥 Camera behavior improvements 📜 Update Notes 📜We're releasing Update 1.11 @ 7:00pm PT tonight with many game improvements, including:🎞️ Framerate issue fix⏲️ Clear times fix🎥 Camera behavior improvements pic.twitter.com/ZTURmc4iB3 July 25, 2024

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Version 1.11 (26th July 2024)

Fixed an issue in Adventure involving movement stopping every sixth frame. Additionally, the in-game physics have been slightly adjusted

Fixed an issue in Adventure in which stage clear times differed even when making the same controller inputs

Resolved a problem involving being unable to progress when moving from the pause menu to other screens

Fixed an issue in Adventure in which the camera at the start would differ each time "Restart" is selected from the pause menu

Improved camera behaviour

Fixed some text issues

The previous update (Version 1.10) added all sorts of improvements including a new race stage, a Sonic stat increase and some stability improvements. You can learn more in our previous post: