Sega has this week rolled out another update for its new Switch release Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. It includes a framerate issue fix, clear times fix, camera behaviour improvements and more. Below is the full rundown:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Version 1.11 (26th July 2024)

  • Fixed an issue in Adventure involving movement stopping every sixth frame. Additionally, the in-game physics have been slightly adjusted
  • Fixed an issue in Adventure in which stage clear times differed even when making the same controller inputs
  • Resolved a problem involving being unable to progress when moving from the pause menu to other screens
  • Fixed an issue in Adventure in which the camera at the start would differ each time "Restart" is selected from the pause menu
  • Improved camera behaviour
  • Fixed some text issues

The previous update (Version 1.10) added all sorts of improvements including a new race stage, a Sonic stat increase and some stability improvements.

