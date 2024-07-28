Sega has this week rolled out another update for its new Switch release Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. It includes a framerate issue fix, clear times fix, camera behaviour improvements and more. Below is the full rundown:
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Version 1.11 (26th July 2024)
- Fixed an issue in Adventure involving movement stopping every sixth frame. Additionally, the in-game physics have been slightly adjusted
- Fixed an issue in Adventure in which stage clear times differed even when making the same controller inputs
- Resolved a problem involving being unable to progress when moving from the pause menu to other screens
- Fixed an issue in Adventure in which the camera at the start would differ each time "Restart" is selected from the pause menu
- Improved camera behaviour
- Fixed some text issues
