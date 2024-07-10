Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

After revealing Basketball would be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports during its latest Direct broadcast, Nintendo has now officially released this free court sport update.

As already revealed, it comes with a trio of different game modes including two-on-two matches, a solo three-point contest and a 'Five Streak Battle'. Included with this is local and online multiplayer support as well.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page. Notably "several issues have been fixed" to improve the overall gameplay experience as well:

Latest update: Ver. 1.5.0 (Released July 9, 2024)

Basketball

Basketball has been added. It can be enjoyed in all modes: Play Globally, Play Locally, and Play with Friends.

Overall