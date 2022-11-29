Last week, Nintendo announced it would finally be rolling out its new free golf update for Nintendo Switch Sports. It's now officially gone live, meaning you should be able to update your copy and play it right now.

This latest update bumps the game up to Version 1.3.0. Apart from the golf update, this update adds LAN play and also addresses "several issues". Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released November 28, 2022)

Golf

Golf has been added. It can be enjoyed in all modes: Play Globally, Play Locally and Play with Friends.

We added a Shot Assist mode in Golf to make it easier for beginners to play. To use it, go to Options → User Settings → Other . This setting only applies to Play Locally and Play with Friends. Please be aware that even if you have Shot Assist mode on, your setting will revert to Normal in Play Globally mode.

.

Play with Friends

LAN play is now compatible. For more information, please see How to Use the LAN Play Feature of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Overall

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Have you tried out this update yet? Notice anything else? Comment below.