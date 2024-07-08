Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Following its announcement the June 2024 Direct, Nintendo has today revealed that basketball will be hitting the court on Nintendo Switch Sports on 10th July in Europe and on 9th July in North America (thanks to the magic of timezones).

The new sport will come as a free add-on for the game, tipping off with a trio of different game modes to keep things interesting. There are two-on-two matches, a solo three-point contest and a 'Five Streak Battle' for up to four hoopers.

As expected, you'll be able to play basketball with both local and online multiplayer.

🏀 Prepare to hit the court when Basketball arrives in #NintendoSwitchSports as a free update this Wednesday, July 10th! pic.twitter.com/c0HN1RVLge July 8, 2024

The basketball update will provide the eighth sport in the Switch collection after Golf came our way back in 2022. These two additions have certainly made the package a bit more of a desirable one (let's remember how small it felt at launch), but there's no doubting that it's taken a long time to get here.