We've been lapping up every detail of the new Zelda game, and now to top it off, Nintendo has shared a first look at the box art of this new outing which puts Princess Zelda in the spotlight instead of Link.

As you can see, this lovely (and stunning) cover art for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom follows in the footsteps of the Link's Awakening remake, released for Switch in 2019. It puts the princess right in the middle of the action with her new mysterious fairy friend 'Tri'.

And then in the background we've got Link looking mighty as ever (even though he's been "stolen" by a strange rift) and the forces of evil looming over the land of Hyrule.

Nintendo: "Here’s a look at the box art for The Legend of #Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! Play as Princess Zelda to save the kingdom of Hyrule when the game launches September 26th!"

If you are wanting a copy of the game you don't have to physically insert in your Switch, there will also be a digital version of Echoes of Wisdom available on the Switch eShop.

Although we have a rough idea of what to expect from this new adventure, we still don't know fine details about it. The overworld has already been a big talking point for fans of the series, with many trying to connect the dots based on the footage Nintendo has shown so far. You can also check out our gallery, featuring all sorts of screenshots of this new outing.