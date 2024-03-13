This year's MAR10 Day brought us the news that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD would be spooking its way onto Switch on 27th June, so we knew it was only going to be a matter of time before the pre-order bonuses started popping up.

My Nintendo Store UK has been the first to showcase its goodies today and boy are there some tempting bundles. Right off the bat is the standard bonus, a Polterpup phone ring which comes with all Luigi's Mansion pre-orders. It's pretty sweet (when is Polterpup not?) but the bundles are where it's at — and MNS UK is offering two!

The first of these is the 'Mighty Fright Bundle' which is available for £54.99 and includes a 'Wobbly Luigi Figure' with each copy of the game. Then there's the 'Spooky Scares Survival Kit Bundle' which is a little more expensive at £68.99 but does include a Luigi's Mansion-themed mug and a diorama set (one that you might recognise from Club Nintendo around the time of the OG 3DS launch) alongside the wobbly figure and phone ring too — that's not bad for an extra 19 quid, we'd say.





🇬🇧: pic.twitter.com/dZR79DAOJI Join the faint-of-heart hero Luigi on a spooky quest in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD! You can get the Spooky Scares Survival Kit bundle for £68.99/€81.99! All preorders come with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Phone Ring as a bonus Item with purchase.🇬🇧: https://t.co/izGvGYLjjR March 13, 2024

All of the options are now available to pre-order on My Nintendo Store UK, which you can find either by following the link in the above tweet or by checking out the products themselves down below.

Will you be picking up any of the above options? Sneak down to the comments and let us know.

