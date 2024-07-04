It's time for another look at the Japanese physical charts courtesy of Famitsu and, surprising nobody, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has scared off all other options in its debut week.

Nintendo's latest remaster comes out on top of the pile this time, with a tasty 88,425 copies sold. Its predecessor, Luigi's Mansion 3, also returns to the top ten, landing in seventh place with an additional 4,438 sales in the last week.

Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to show their longevity as they stop last week's champion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, from grabbing a spot on the podium. And after a strong start, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has dropped out of the top ten completely.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd June) Total Unit Sales 1 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch 88,425 88,425 2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 8,977 7,815,790 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch

7,473

5,884,212

4

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

PS5

6,993

31,005

5

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch

6,457

193,142

6

Minecraft Switch

5,037

3,554,008

7

Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 4,438

994,862

8

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch

4,367 1,076,481

9

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch

3,807

1,877,772

10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 3,679 5,532,620

This week's hardware numbers paint a similarly Switch-dominant picture. The Switch OLED comes out on top again with an additional 30,743 sales under its belt, comfortably beating the PS5 which sits in second on 25,301.

Combining the three Nintendo SKUs gives a total of 46,265, while the PS5 standard and Digital editions combine for 27,505.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (17th - 23rd June)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

30,743

7,455,380

2

PlayStation 5

25,301

4,957,059

3

Switch Lite

10,580

5,903,402

4

Switch 4,942

19,818,267

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 2,204

799,295

6

Xbox Series X

1,154

285,014

7

Xbox Series S

438

315,431

8

PlayStation 4

218

7,927,260





< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.