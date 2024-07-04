It's time for another look at the Japanese physical charts courtesy of Famitsu and, surprising nobody, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has scared off all other options in its debut week.
Nintendo's latest remaster comes out on top of the pile this time, with a tasty 88,425 copies sold. Its predecessor, Luigi's Mansion 3, also returns to the top ten, landing in seventh place with an additional 4,438 sales in the last week.
Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to show their longevity as they stop last week's champion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, from grabbing a spot on the podium. And after a strong start, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has dropped out of the top ten completely.
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
This week's hardware numbers paint a similarly Switch-dominant picture. The Switch OLED comes out on top again with an additional 30,743 sales under its belt, comfortably beating the PS5 which sits in second on 25,301.
Combining the three Nintendo SKUs gives a total of 46,265, while the PS5 standard and Digital editions combine for 27,505.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (17th - 23rd June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch - OLED Model
|30,743
|7,455,380
|2
|PlayStation 5
|25,301
|4,957,059
|3
|Switch Lite
|10,580
|5,903,402
|4
|
Switch
|4,942
|19,818,267
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|2,204
|799,295
|6
|Xbox Series X
|1,154
|285,014
|7
|Xbox Series S
|438
|315,431
|8
|PlayStation 4
|218
|7,927,260
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
But...but...the cost?
Good to see Luigi's Mansion 3 reappear, been catching up with that recently, picking up where I left off on the film set and did a few more stages - a couple of bits in there have really made me laugh!
For me the cost of the game was worth it, due to the updated textures/models/lighting, more comfortable and improved control scheme because of the second analogue stick and ergonomically shaped controller, ability to play on the big screen, screenshot/video functionality, and so on...The only feature of the 3DS version I will miss is the 3D effect.
I already liked the game on 3DS but this raised it to being nearly as good as 1 and 3 for me. I'm happy to have the series be more consistent in quality now.
Cool, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will hit a million physical in Japan in the next week or two. That’s a great start for LM2 HD I have to say.
@WiltonRoots
The game not selling was never going to be an issue.
People celebrating a barebones HD remaster that costs more than the original ever did selling well however is frankly odd.
@SBandy1 depends, there's bound to be loads of people who've never owned a 3DS and/or fancy having it on the Switch. There's also nearly twice as many Switch owners as there were 3DS owners too at this stage...I remember people kicking off about Mario 3D World coming out on the Switch, but that game alone has pretty much outsold the Wii U console.
I believe the price for LM2HD in Japan is a bit cheaper than their other upcoming games, just to clarify.
Oh wow so it seems like Pikmin 4 is bigger in sales in Japan than Luigi’s Mansion 3. Pikmin is defined growing as a franchise, especially in Japan!
