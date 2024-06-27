Famitsu is back with the latest look at the Japanese charts and last week's champion, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has dropped to second thanks to the arrival of a new DLC-packed edition of Elden Ring.

Yes, the new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition on PS5 has taken the gold this time, putting up 24,012 sales on the console in its debut week (and the PS4 version has slipped in at fourth). Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door fall into second and third and there are a couple of newbies at seven and ten as Radiant Silvergun and Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection make their Japanese debut.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd June) Total Unit Sales 1 Elden Ring: Shadown of the Erdtree Edition PS5 24,012 24,012 2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Switch 7,303 39,191

3

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Switch

7,189

186,685

4

Elden Ring: Shadown of the Erdtree Edition

PS4

7,008

7,008

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch

6,179

5,876,739

6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch

6,103

7,806,813

7

Radiant Silvergun Switch 5,455

5,455

8

Minecraft Switch

4,625

3,548,971

9

Monster Hunter Stories Switch

4,213

14,429

10 Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection Switch 3,524 3,524

Despite PlayStation's Elden Ring-boosted dominance on the software side of things, this week's hardware chart has very few surprises. The Switch OLED comes out with another commanding lead, shifting another 26,476 units compared to Sony's PS5 on 19,661.

Combining the SKUs for Switch and PS5 paints a similar picture dominated by Nintendo. The standard Switch, OLED and Lite combine for 38,205 sales, while the two PS5 models total 22,857.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (17th - 23rd June)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

26,476

7,424,637

2

PlayStation 5

19,661

4,931,758

3

Switch Lite

7,721

5,892,822

4

Switch 4,008

19,813,325

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 3,169

797,091

6

Xbox Series X

771

283,860

7

PlayStation 4

292

7,927,042

8

Xbox Series S

187

314,993





