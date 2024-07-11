The Super Smash Bros. series is the king of brawlers and many other companies have attempted to recreate this magic with certain other franchises over the years.

With this in mind, Riot Games (the same team behind League of Legends) has apparently thrown in the towel on its own "unannounced" Super Smash Bros. Melee-inspired game set within the League of Legends universe.

This information comes from a report by journalist Mikhail Klimentov (via ReaderGrev), who says Riot's prototype of the title (codenamed 'Pool Party') was axed in "late May".

The source further notes how Riot Games apparently "saw an opportunity to build and support the game's esports scene — unlike Nintendo" but in the end, it didn't work out.

Riot had "approximately 70-80 employees" assigned to this project. Half of the team members working on it have reportedly been reassigned, while some others are in the process of reapplying for new positions through the company's internal job board.

Although Riot has apparently stopped work on this brawler, progress on its new (and more traditional) fighter 2XKO (formerly known as Project L) continues, with the project scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Would you have been interested in a brawler set in the League of Legends universe? Do you think any developer outside of Nintendo will ever match the quality of the Smash series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.