After revealing in November last year how it wanted to focus on transforming its biggest franchises into live services, Warner Bros. has now reiterated this at the Morgan Stanley conference.

According to WB Discovery gaming boss J.B. Perrette, it's no longer about launching "a one-and-done console game" but focusing on a live service where players can live, work, build, play and return to regularly:

"Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, a Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live-service where people can live and work and build and play in that world in an ongoing basis?"

Perrette also noted while there are still plenty of success stories in AAA development citing the recent game Hogwarts Legacy, he believes it's a "volatile" market. Although the recent release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been a financial letdown, it seems this is the kind of model it wants to focus on in the future.

Recent titles like Mortal Kombat 1 have also continued to deliver new seasonal content updates to keep players coming back. Just yesterday, it added Peacemaker (with the likeness and voice of John Cena). It seems the company's free-to-play brawler MultiVersus is also set to make a return.