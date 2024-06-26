Echoes of Wisdom Zelda
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has beaten the likes of Astro Bot and Doom: The Dark Ages to be the most wishlisted game of the Summer Showcase Season. That's according to data from IGN Playlists, via GameIndustry.biz.

Prior to last week's cracking Nintendo Direct, PlayStation 5 exclusive platformer Astro Bot was at the top, but Zelda has swept in at the last moment to take the number one spot. The new title was a big surprise during the Direct, and the chance to play as Zelda for the first time (properly, the CDi doesn't count!) along with the creative new gameplay elements have got IGN readers pretty hyped up. Yes, we are IGN readers too, and no, we're not owned by them — we're still independent here at Nintendo Life.

The Nintendo Direct did a pretty good job of disrupting the top ten in general. Mario & Luigi: Brothership has landed in sixth, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond coming in tenth. Other first-party titles making an appearance in the top 25 include Super Mario party Jamboree and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

As GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring notes, the data shouldn't be taken as a metric for what games will sell best, but it's telling to see what audiences are most excited about at this stage. Some of these titles are also coming out a lot sooner than others — Zelda is out in September, as is Astro Bot, while Doom is due out in 2025.

With that said, let's take a look at the 25 most wishlisted games from IGN Playlist data, for the period of 30th May 2024 to 23rd June 2024:

Position Game
1 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
2 Doom: The Dark Ages
3 Astro Bot
4 Gears of War: E-Day
5 Perfect Dark
6 Mario & Luigi: Brothership
7 Assassin's Creed Shadows
8 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
9 Fable
10 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
12 Dragon Age: The Veilguard
13 South of Midnight
14 LEGO Horizon Adventures
15 Life is Strange: Double Exposure
16 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
17 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
18 Star Wars Outlaws
19 Super Mario Party Jamboree
20 Mixtape
21 Black Myth: Wukong
22 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
23 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
24 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
25 Avowed

What game are you most looking forward to from this season of showcases? Let us know in the comments.

