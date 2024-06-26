The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has beaten the likes of Astro Bot and Doom: The Dark Ages to be the most wishlisted game of the Summer Showcase Season. That's according to data from IGN Playlists, via GameIndustry.biz.

Prior to last week's cracking Nintendo Direct, PlayStation 5 exclusive platformer Astro Bot was at the top, but Zelda has swept in at the last moment to take the number one spot. The new title was a big surprise during the Direct, and the chance to play as Zelda for the first time (properly, the CDi doesn't count!) along with the creative new gameplay elements have got IGN readers pretty hyped up. Yes, we are IGN readers too, and no, we're not owned by them — we're still independent here at Nintendo Life.

The Nintendo Direct did a pretty good job of disrupting the top ten in general. Mario & Luigi: Brothership has landed in sixth, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond coming in tenth. Other first-party titles making an appearance in the top 25 include Super Mario party Jamboree and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

As GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring notes, the data shouldn't be taken as a metric for what games will sell best, but it's telling to see what audiences are most excited about at this stage. Some of these titles are also coming out a lot sooner than others — Zelda is out in September, as is Astro Bot, while Doom is due out in 2025.

With that said, let's take a look at the 25 most wishlisted games from IGN Playlist data, for the period of 30th May 2024 to 23rd June 2024: