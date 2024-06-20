Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

This week's Nintendo Direct went out with a bang, announcing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond would be releasing at some point in 2025. Alongside the title and release date reveal, we got our very first look at the new chapter, which was originally announced seven years ago.

If you're hungry for even more footage, it seems there is actually a little bit extra featured on Nintendo's Japanese teaser website for the game. The background of the page features another look at the jungle-like environment, which we got a brief look at in the official trailer.

Here's this new footage, courtesy of an upload by 'X' user and YouTuber 'looygibros'. As you can see, this lush biome is filled with waterfalls, some open spaces, and a lot of cliffs and trees.

pic.twitter.com/p5XaTJH1Io Footage of Metroid Prime 4's forest environment from the Japanese teaser site #MetroidPrime4Beyond June 18, 2024

While this might not seem like much after the main trailer, it's unclear when exactly we'll get our next proper look at Metroid Prime 4, so we'll take it! Right now, we know the game will seemingly feature the same combat and abilities (like the Morph Ball) as previous entries, but it's not clear just yet what the gameplay will be like beyond this.

You can learn more about this new entry in the Metroid Prime series (and everything else featured in the latest Nintendo Direct) in our existing coverage here on Nintendo Life: