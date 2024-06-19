It looks like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will have amiibo support when it launches on 26th September 2024. At least, that's what the game's Japanese website says.

Near the bottom of the official page on Nintendo's Japanese website, we and many other fans have spotted the little amiibo symbol next to the game's box art and release date. We're not too surprised, given that the Link's Awakening remake — which uses the same art style — also has amiibo support, but it certainly has us thinking "Hey, can we get a Zelda amiibo in the same style as the Link's Awakening one?".

In Link's Awakening, the amiibo are used primarily for the remake-exclusive Chamber Dungeon, which is the dungeon creator. The amiibo unlock different chambers that you can add to your dungeons.

We don't know what this means for Echoes of Wisdom yet; we can't imagine there will be a dungeon maker, but imagine the possibility of using amiibo with the Tri Rod? Perhaps only Zelda's amiibo will work with the game? Who knows.

The US and European stores don't mention amiibo at the time of writing this currently, but Nintendo will likely share more details in the coming months. For now, we're going to wrack our brains for some fun ideas with Zelda and amiibo.