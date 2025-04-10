Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

Surprise! Vampire Survivors is getting a huge free update today, and it's moving away from Konami and joining forces with Square Enix.

Announced during today's Triple I showcase, it's not a Final Fantasy or Kingdom Hearts DLC — both of those would be amazing, of course, but we really admire the choice that poncle settled on. The new Emerald Diorama Expansion focuses on Square most unusual series, SaGa.

We don't think anyone saw this coming. We certainly didn't! But, like any other Vampire Survivors content, it looks excellent, and a ton of effort has gone into ensuring it's faithful to the series, particularly the latest brand new game, SaGa Emerald Beyond.

More than 12 characters, 16 weapons, a new stage, and lots of new mechanics are being added as part of the Emerald Diorama update. Some characters will be able to play in a party (just like any good JRPG), and a new Showstopper mode means SaGa characters with critical HP will get a boost to all of their stats.

That's not all, either. poncle is also adding tons of new features to the game outside of the SaGa expansion. There's a free update to the main game focusing on chickens with a new stage and new character, alongside two brand new adventures with six chapters each — one for the base game, and one for the Tides of the Foscari DLC.

Vampire Survivors' last DLC was a massive paid expansion focusing on the Castlevania series, and it was brilliant — one of our favourite experiences of 2024. In fact, all the Vampire Survivors updates have been great.

This DLC is yet another capstone in SaGa huge resurgence over the past few years, too. 2024 saw Emerald Beyond and a remake of Romancing SaGa 2 launch, while this year, we've already been treated to SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered.

Will you be returning to Vampire Survivors with this new update? Get hunting in the comments.